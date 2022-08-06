Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Financial Survey

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -41.36% N/A -17.47% Telecom Argentina 4.84% 3.89% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.88 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.27 Telecom Argentina $4.47 billion 0.42 $90.98 million $0.49 8.98

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Tower One Wireless on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. It also provides interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, data center hosting/housing services, dedicated links, layer 2 and layer 3 transport networks, video links, value-added services, and other services. In addition, the company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches under the Personal brand. Further, it provides internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; data services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

