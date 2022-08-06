TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.84 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 890,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,270. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

