Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.33. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
About Trans-Lux
Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans-Lux (TNLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.