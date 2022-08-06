Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.33. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

