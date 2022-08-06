Tredegar (TG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Price Performance

TG opened at $10.35 on Friday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tredegar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tredegar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tredegar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.