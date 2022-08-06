Tricida (TCDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tricida to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Tricida to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tricida Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,865,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839,246. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 999,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,079. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
