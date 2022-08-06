Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 4,611 shares trading hands.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.