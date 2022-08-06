Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 4,611 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.36.
Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.
