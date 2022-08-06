True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. True Nature shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 84,973 shares.
True Nature Trading Up 5.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
True Nature Company Profile
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
