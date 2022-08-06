Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

TGVSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tryg A/S from 164.00 to 157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tryg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tryg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Tryg A/S alerts:

Tryg A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.