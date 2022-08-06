TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $10.20. TSR shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 26,243 shares trading hands.

TSR Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSR

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

