Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $315.76 and last traded at $315.54. Approximately 34,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 89,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.15.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.51. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2,339.52%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.