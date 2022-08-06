United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 11,850 shares trading hands.
United American Healthcare Trading Up 27.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
United American Healthcare Company Profile
United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United American Healthcare (UAHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.