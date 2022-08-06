United Insurance (UIHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect United Insurance to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Insurance stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of United Insurance worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

