Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $0.23. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 3,563,531 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

