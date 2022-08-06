Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Vaso Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.43.

About Vaso

(Get Rating)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.