Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Price Performance

VXRT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vaxart by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vaxart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vaxart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 836,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 214,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vaxart by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Vaxart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.