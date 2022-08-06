Vaxart (VXRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vaxart to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. On average, analysts expect Vaxart to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vaxart Price Performance
VXRT stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
