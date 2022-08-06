Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 4,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Velodyne Lidar Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.
