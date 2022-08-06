VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
VeriSign Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VeriSign (VRSN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.