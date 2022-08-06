VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

