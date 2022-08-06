Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CKSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 415 ($5.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

