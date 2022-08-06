Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Viad were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. increased its holdings in Viad by 104.8% in the first quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Viad by 39.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 25,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Viad during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 74.77%. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.