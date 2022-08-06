Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VSAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.