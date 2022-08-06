Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Several research firms recently commented on VSAT. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
