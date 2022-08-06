Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 105,730 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.