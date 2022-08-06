Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 141,532 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.