Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 164,020 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 205.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 116,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NTB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

