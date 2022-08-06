Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Boston Properties stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

