Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,228 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $285.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $282.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.45.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

