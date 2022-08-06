Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 98,288 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $278.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 23.38%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

