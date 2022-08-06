Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,896 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Stock Performance
NYSE CE opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.
Celanese Profile
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celanese (CE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.