Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,896 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

