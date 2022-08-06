Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $5,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $81.22 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

