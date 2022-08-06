Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

