Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $44.95.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

