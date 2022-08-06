Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,083 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

California Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $44.71 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

