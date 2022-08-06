Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 692,757 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 150.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

