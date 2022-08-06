Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $272.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.20 and a 12 month high of $379.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,499 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

