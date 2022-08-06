Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,513,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 750.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

FRT opened at $105.75 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.