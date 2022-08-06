Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

