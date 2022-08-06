Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.36 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

