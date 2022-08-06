Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.



