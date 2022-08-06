Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 283,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.78 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

