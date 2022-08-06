Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $3,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.24. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

