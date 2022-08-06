Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.78 Million Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radware by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a PEG ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.