Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,618 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,069,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
