Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Rubius Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.60. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

