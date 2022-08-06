Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 465,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.