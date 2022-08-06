Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,620 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in AES by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.