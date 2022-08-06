Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,035 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $18,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,091 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,991,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.