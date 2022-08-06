Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 460,809 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,183 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

