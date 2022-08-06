Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 46,771 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

