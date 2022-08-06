Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 75,693 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 737,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,693 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

