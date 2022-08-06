Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 333,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

