Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MCS opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

